Cllr. Howells said: “It is a great honour to be one of the many civic heads across the UK that are at this time raising their flag for the Armed Forces. I hope that everyone who sees the flag flying here at County Hall this week stops to think of the thousands of men and women of the Armed Forces who are at this time and moment risking their lives to protect both our freedom and the freedom of other peoples to live a decent, peaceful and free life.”