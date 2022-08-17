Fire fighters hoping to recruit on-call staff
Abergavenny Firefighters showedd off their skills with a demonstartion of how they tackle a road traffic acccident.
Members of the public were invited to watch the demonstration carried out in Fairfield Carpark last Saturday (August 13),.
Crews from Abergavenny and Malpas stabilised and extricated two casualties from two vehicles, cutting and spreading the vehicles in order to gain entry.
The spectacle brought a decent sized crowd of roughly 50 people on the day.
The main purpose was to seeif any local people in Abergavenny would loike to sign upto the service.
A spokesperson said: ‘‘We are looking for people of all backgrounds who can provide cover during the days and/or nights and if they’re wanting to support their community, it’s a brilliant avenue to go down.
‘‘You’re eligible to join if you live within five minutes driving distance of Abergavenny Station on Hereford Road, opposite Bailey Park.
‘‘We drill once a week on a Wednesday evening at 6.30pm and anyone can pop down to enquire about joining.’’
If anyone would like to find out more about what the role involvesthen the best bet is to submit an application form.
Go direct through the South Wales Fire and Rescue website: https://www.southwales-fire.gov.uk/working-with-us/latest-vacancies/
