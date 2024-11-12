Fire fighters are back on the scene of this weekend’s catastrophic fire in Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street amid fears that smoke had been spotting coming from the remains of the former Richards’ store.
Eye witnesses report that smoke had been seen coming from the wreckage late this afternoon, with fire teams back in attendance as a precaution.
Earlier today Gwent Police confirmed that the cordons around the building would remain in place due to safety concerns, and the risk of potential further collapse of the building.
They said that partners were continuing to work together in an effort to minimise the impact whilst ensuring public safety, which remains a priority.
“Experts are carrying out a review of the structure of the building and cordons will be reviewed throughout the day to try and open any streets where possible, as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We understand the closures are having a significant impact on local businesses and we thank them, and residents, for their co-operation at this difficult time.
At the moment Frogmore Street, Baker Street and Princes Street and the fire service, aided by Gwent Police is investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call 101, or direct message us social media, quoting 2400375539.