Fire have been battling a blaze at Govilon Boat Club following an incident this morning, with eyewitnesses describing flames as high as 15 feet taking hold.
Eyewitnesses and nearby residents described the scene as black smoke was seen billowing high above the club itself. One said smoke could be seen 20-30 feet above the scene of the fire, while the flames themselves were 10-15 feet high.
Fire crews battle the fire at Govilon Boat Club (Supplied by Sudol Media)
They said three or four boats moored in the wharf were well alight at the time of the blaze, as photographs depict the extent of the damage.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.
