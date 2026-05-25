OUTGOING Bannau Brycheiniog chief executive, Catherine Mealing-Jones claims the national park authority is in a “good financial position.”
The statements made at a meeting on Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority on Friday, May are a response to criticism of the authority’s financial position following its budget setting meeting in March.
At that meeting it was revealed that the authority is relying heavily on using its reserves to balance the books.
They were warned that if they continue to do this for the next two year – the NPA will run out of reserves to plug the gaps.
Chief executive Catherine Mealing-Jones brought up the “medium term financial plan” for discussion.
Ms Mealing-Jones said: “There has been some discussion in the media about the financial sustainability of the organisation.
“Actually, we’re in a good financial position with substantial reserves to cover the plan that we are executing yourselves as members have signed off on.
“We are debt free as an authority and things are moving forward positively over the coming months and years on that front.”
BBNPA chairman Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe (Powys) said: “Work has been ongoing, we are making changes as an authority, we are acting early and that point sadly has been missed.
“We’re not in dire straits; we are looking to adapt and change as sitting on our hands is not an option.
“We will be talking to the Welsh Government on our budget formula.”
At an authority meeting on March 27 members were warned that the authority could go bust within three years,
Independent government appointed member Steve Rayner welcomed the comments on financial resilience.
Mr Rayner said: “It’s very important to give that clear message that we are a strong ongoing concern.”
Members the budget for 2026/2027, which shows that there will be a heavy reliance on using reserves to balance the books.
This year national park authority requires £5.227 million to run its services but will only receive £4.528 million through the Welsh Government grant and local authority levy it receives.
This means it will need to dip into its reserves and fork out £699,000 to plug the gap for the forthcoming financial year.
The report shows that the issue could get progressively worse, with £985,000 predicted to be needed from reserves in 2027/2028 and a further £1.126 million in 2028/2029.
This would see the reserves it currently has of £2.3 million exhausted before setting the 2028/2029 budget.
The update comes as it was revealed that 39 applications had been received from hopefuls who want to become the new BBNP boss.
Members were provided with an update on the process of finding a new chief executive by chairman Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe who said: “We’ve had 39 applications and we are obviously starting the process of going through those.
“Members will have received an email on your involvement in the appointments panel and the process.
He “encouraged all members” who are not on the interview panel to attend a meeting on June 24 to meet the candidates.
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