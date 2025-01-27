This amazing item reveals a three dimensional view of the Ludwigs Eisenbahn Railway which ran from Nuremberg to Furth and opened in 1835. The view inside shows the railway running straight ahead into the distance flanked by an array of cut out figures, trees and buildings. These ‘Peepshow’ cards are now highly collectable as they are very difficult to find – most having been played with, damaged and thrown away. It is amazing to think that this one has survived nearly two hundred years and it is estimated to make £400/£600.