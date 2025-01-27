Smiths Auctions in Newent are now inviting final entries for their forthcoming sale on February 13-14. The sale includes a wide variety of antiques and collectables such as ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, watches, gold, furniture, pictures and collectables.
The sale also includes a specialist section for medals and militaria which is a very buoyant market at present. This section can also include items of ephemera such as military related diaries, logs, postcards, photographs and journals – some of which can make hundreds of pounds.
Military collectables are also extremely popular and covers a very broad range of items such as swords, bayonets, badges, uniforms, compasses, communication devices and other field equipment. However it is the medal section which usually generates the most interest and excitement. Collectors can be prepared to pay very high prices if a medal set aligns with their interests and they will be aware from the outset that they may well have to fight to achieve the winning bid.
The February sale features a very large selection of ceramics and glass including a good selection of Moorcroft pottery and a beautiful collection of coloured studio glass.
Other items include a selection of Royal Worcester miniature vases and jugs as well as Royal Crown Derby, Mintons and a huge selection of Copeland Spode Italian. For fans of all things oriental there is a range of affordable but good quality 20th century Chinese wares including a selection of large decorative vases, bowls and boxes. They were brought over directly from China by a local resident of a large country house apartment - where they must have looked very impressive.
The sale also has an extensive range of interesting collectables including items such as novelty cigarette lighters, vintage toys, fountain pens, bronzes etc. Notable items include an antique Black Forest carved group of a bear and her cub climbing a log as well as a rare and very valuable German ‘Peepshow’ postcard.
This amazing item reveals a three dimensional view of the Ludwigs Eisenbahn Railway which ran from Nuremberg to Furth and opened in 1835. The view inside shows the railway running straight ahead into the distance flanked by an array of cut out figures, trees and buildings. These ‘Peepshow’ cards are now highly collectable as they are very difficult to find – most having been played with, damaged and thrown away. It is amazing to think that this one has survived nearly two hundred years and it is estimated to make £400/£600.
A drop in valuation day on January 23 proved popular with new clients and items left for auction included a variety of antique jewellery which is selling extremely strongly at present as well as a selection of gold coins. The vendors were amazed and delighted with the valuation given by Smiths coin expert - for example a South African gold coin set brooch was estimated at £800/£1200 and the other coins brought the total up to over two thousand pounds – a nice surprise on a wet and stormy Thursday morning!
Smiths February sale is now closed for entries other than silver, jewellery, gold and medals. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment. The fully illustrated catalogue will be available online from the 7th of February. Viewing will be on the February 11-12 between 10am and5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. For further information please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk