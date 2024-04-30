The Vale of Grwyney Community Council is delighted to announce the re-birth of Llangenny Water Fountain, an historic Grade II structure built in 1887 by Andrew Doyle, a local benefactor to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee. The original spring water supply dried up many years ago leaving the fountain waterless… until now. A new mains connection means water flows once more.
Plans to restore the fountain and connect it to mains water have been years in the making, but only became a reality due to the support of the community and funding from the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority Sustainable Development Fund.
Finally, after years of a waterless, water fountain, locals, visitors and anyone in need of a tipple, can fill their bottles with clean drinking water for free.
The council hopes this will encourage people to use refillable bottles, thus encouraging recycling, reducing waste and littering within our countryside.