Residents and local councillor Fay Bromfield in Llangybi have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the village’s main road. Increasingly dangerous potholes, crumbling edges, and lack of maintenance have caused Monmouthshire County Council to put up warnings and 20mph signs which residents say are posing significant risks to both drivers and cyclists
Over the past months, the state of Llangybi's roads has worsened considerably, with reports of a sharp rise in vehicle damage, traffic disruptions, and cyclists slipping on the damaged surface. The lack of adequate drainage clearance has exacerbated the situation, leading to frequent flooding and further road degradation.
“The condition of our roads is unacceptable,” said Councillor Bromfield. “Residents deserve safe and reliable infrastructure, and we are urging the Monmouthshire County Council to prioritise road repairs immediately. The safety and well-being of our community is at stake.”
Landlord of the White Hart Llangybi Khalid Shalaby added, “We’ve been living with these terrible road conditions for too long. It’s not just inconvenient, it’s dangerous. We need action now, not more delays.”
The Llangybi community is calling on the Labour run County Council to:
1. Address the most critical road damage to ensure the safety of all road users.
2. Establish a regular maintenance schedule to prevent future deterioration.
3. Improve Drainage emptying to reduce flooding and water damage to roads.
4. Allocate sufficient funds to support ongoing road maintenance and improvement projects.
For further information or to support the campaign for better roads, please contact CClr Fay Bromfield at [email protected]