PLANS are being considered to provide a fence at what is the only school in a borough that isn’t securely enclosed.
Blaenavon’s World Heritage School was designed as an “open plan campus” with the leisure centre and medical practice all on one site.
But governors at the school have raised concerns with Torfaen Borough Council over its security as has independent councillor for the town Janet Jones.
She raised the issue at the borough council’s March meeting and said: “Blaenavon Heritage School remains the only school within the borough without a secure perimeter fence.
“Surely this should sound alarm bells as to the safety of staff, pupils and all involved within the campus together with leisure centre staff who operate after school hours?”
Cllr Richard Clark, the Labour cabinet member for schools, said governors had raised concerns in an email but said council officers, who’ve been investigating, the possibility of installing a fence believe a planning application will have to be made.
He said they have asked for designs that “preserve the character of the surroundings and wider World Heritage Site.”
Cllr Clark said local councillors and the school will be kept updated on progress and education officers are looking at funding and Cllr Clark said: “We can press the greenlight as soon as this is in place.”