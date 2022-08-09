Fellowship’s weekly community café opens in Raglan
A NEW weekly Community Café at the Fellowship Centre in Raglan is having a formal opening this Friday, August 12, at 10.30 am when Nick Ramsay, Chair of the community council will be along to say a few words.
Like many community organisations, they have become acutely aware of the effect that two years of COVID has had on social networks. Their own ‘Who Cares’ survey showed the negative effect this time has had on people’s mental health. As well as serving fabulous home-made cake and fresh coffee, the café will be affiliated to the Renew Wellbeing Charity that links community spaces such a ours where it is ‘OK not to be OK’.
A Community Café Co-ordinator (Viv Compton) has been appointed to spearhead the project, with her salary and the set up costs of the project underwritten by donations for the first two years until the project becomes self sustaining in that time through the café operation.
The cafe will be open from 9am - 12.30pm each Friday.
