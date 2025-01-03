Powys baeed group Our Food 1200 has welcomed a recent cabinet statement on horticulture policy development in Wales.
Director John Morris said the statement paves the way for the crucial changes needed in planning policy to support the expansion of horticulture in Wales.
Our Food 1200 is a Powys-based community benefit society set up in 2022 to support the expansion of small-scale commercial agroecological fruit and vegetables growing in Wales. It sees this as a key way to establish a more localised and resilient food system that benefits farmers, communities and nature.
“This new statement is very good news indeed, and the result of collaborative work with Welsh Government over many months with our partners in the Wales Horticulture Alliance Group and the Wales Horticulture Planning Working Group,” said Mr Morris.
“It also picks up on the recommendations in the BIC Innovation report on Barriers to Small-Scale Horticulture Development in Wales, commissioned by the Welsh Government in 2023.”
The written statement, issued just before Christmas by Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, and Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, outlines the Government’s commitment to increasing fruit and vegetable production in Wales, and, in particular, to removing the barriers to developing more small-scale agroecological horticulture.
This includes exploring an update to Planning Policy Wales, “to emphasise the specific focus and importance we place on horticulture as a land-use, acknowledging its unique operational needs.”
“This is great news,” added Mr Morris.
“And the logical first step, because Planning Policy Wales sets the overarching policy framework for land-use. It’s good to see the Welsh Government clearly signalling its policy intent on this.
“Access to land and affordable onsite housing is a major barrier for people wanting to set up small-scale agroecological horticulture enterprises. Yet we know how productive this kind of farming can be - and how beneficial these enterprises can be to the communities they serve. Addressing barriers around planning is an essential first step if we are to develop the kind of vibrant horticulture sector we need to create a more localised and resilient food system that works in balance with nature and protects us against food shocks.”
The written statement also mentions additional measures “to support planning authorities, horticulture applicants, and their agents in developing successful horticulture enterprises.”
“It all adds up to a very positive message for horticulture in Wales,” said Mr Morris.
“And we are looking forward to working with Welsh Government and our other partners over the coming months to help integrate planning with other supportive initiatives that drive sustainable growth and innovation in this important farming sector.
“We firmly believe that with the right support, agroecological horticulture has a lot to offer Wales, and that it can help lead the way in securing a better future for all Welsh farmers,” he said.