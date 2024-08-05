Tributes are being paid to an agricultural merchant who was well-known in farming circles as the man to go to.
Arthur Griffiths from Usk, who also had trade premises in Monmouth in Drybridge Street for years traded under his own name and became a trusted supplier of agricultural products to dairy farmers and the industry for many years.
His van would be seen around the county driven by his sales representative Clive Morgan who also passed away last year.
Local farmer Desmond Pugh remembers visiting Arthur’s farm shop many times and if Arthur didn’t have what he wanted, he would get it by the next day and deliver it.
“Arthur was very knowledgeable on the farming products he stocked and was always giving advice on the best product to use. It was always a pleasure to do business with such a man.
“The farmers that can still remember him will be saddened to hear of his passing,” he added.
In later years, Arthur gave a temporary home to the Usk tapestry from his empty premises on Bridge Street in Usk who offered his premises rent free when it moved from Usk Garden Centre.
He passed away aged 92 on the 18th of July.
His funeral service will be held at the Gwent Crematorium in Croesyceiliog on Monday August 12 and 1pm.