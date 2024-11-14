With over 30 years of service to RWAS, Tracy Powell has played an instrumental role in elevating the profile of Welsh shearing on both national and international levels. Tracy began her career in the RWAS livestock department, where she rose to the position of livestock officer within five years. For the past 19 years Tracy has served as Programme Officer with her responsibilities including organizing shearing competitions, compiling data for the Society’s program and catalogue, and curating content for the annual RWAS Journal. Tracy’s tireless work ensures that the shearing competitions, among the largest events at the Royal Welsh Show, run seamlessly, benefiting competitors and audiences alike.