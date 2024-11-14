The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has announced that Tracy Powell of Blaenbwch, Builth Wells, is the 2024 recipient of the prestigious John Gittins Memorial Award. This award celebrates individuals who have made an outstanding impact on the Welsh Sheep Industry through their commitment, innovation, and service.
Each year, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society invites nominations from its Advisory Committees across Wales, alongside the Welsh Mule Sheepbreeders Association, NSA Wales, NFU Cymru, FUW, and CLA. After an extensive review, the judging panel recognized Mrs. Powell’s tremendous contributions to Welsh sheep farming, selecting her from a strong field of candidates. She will be presented with a specially crafted Welsh Crystal piece, sponsored by the Welsh Mule Sheepbreeders Association and will also contribute an article to the 2024 Society Journal, sharing insights from her experience.
With over 30 years of service to RWAS, Tracy Powell has played an instrumental role in elevating the profile of Welsh shearing on both national and international levels. Tracy began her career in the RWAS livestock department, where she rose to the position of livestock officer within five years. For the past 19 years Tracy has served as Programme Officer with her responsibilities including organizing shearing competitions, compiling data for the Society’s program and catalogue, and curating content for the annual RWAS Journal. Tracy’s tireless work ensures that the shearing competitions, among the largest events at the Royal Welsh Show, run seamlessly, benefiting competitors and audiences alike.
Tracy also collaborates closely with the Golden Shears World Council and the British Isles Shearing Competitions Association, ensuring Wales remains at the forefront of shearing on the global stage. She supports the Welsh Team’s participation in various international championships, including the Golden Shears World Championships, Six Nations, and Test matches across the UK, Ireland, and France.
Her contributions were spotlighted in 2010 when she helped RWAS host the Golden Shears, a major event that attracted competitors from over 30 countries. Tracy and her husband Rob have also hosted numerous record-breaking shearing events on their family farm, Blaenbwch.
The judging panel, comprising praised her extraordinary dedication and positive impact on the industry. Her passion for promoting and advancing Welsh shearing and her encouragement of young talent and community involvement in the shearing scene were significant factors in their decision.
Tracy will be presented with her award during the upcoming Royal Welsh Winter Fair.
This year’s nominees also included leading figures from across Wales including Aled Groucott of Swffryd Farm, Monmouthshire