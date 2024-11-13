The Royal Welsh Winter Fair, held at the showground in Llanelwedd returns on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th November 2024. The Royal Welsh Winter Fair is always a fantastic event to engage with members, stakeholders and politicians over the two days. The event is a fine example of the unparalleled contribution that Welsh farmers make to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.
NFU Cymru has several meetings scheduled over the two days with politicians and stakeholders, discussing a range of topics which will include the Sustainable Farming Scheme, water quality and the current challenges facing the agriculture sector.
On Monday 25th November we will be announcing the winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year Award 2024. The competition recognises the key role a good livestock manager can make to a livestock farm and to the wider Welsh livestock industry. The winner will be presented with the prize of £500, sponsored by NFU Mutual, and an engraved Welsh crystal trophy.
It's excellent to hear that for the second year running The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is offering free entry for organised school trips to the Winter Fair in order for children to learn more about agriculture during the two-day event. It is important for school children to learn about food production, the supply chain and agricultural organisations. Over a thousand school children and students from across Wales and over the border visited last year’s Winter Fair. Touching on many aspects of the curriculum, a visit to the Winter Fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about agriculture in relation to business studies, cooking and nutrition, animal welfare, geography, mathematics and much more.
Building on the success of last year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Education Programme, this year’s theme is ‘Ein Dŵr – Our Water’. Primary schools will have the chance to register their Year 6 students for a morning filled with rotational workshops covering topics such as ‘Science & Water’, ‘The Water Cycle’ and ‘Moving Water’.
I would like to extend a warm welcome to one and all to the NFU Cymru stand. I am looking forward to meeting with members, politicians and stakeholders once again. Please do come along for refreshments and to speak with the staff and officeholders who will be on the stand.