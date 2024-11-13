It's excellent to hear that for the second year running The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is offering free entry for organised school trips to the Winter Fair in order for children to learn more about agriculture during the two-day event. It is important for school children to learn about food production, the supply chain and agricultural organisations. Over a thousand school children and students from across Wales and over the border visited last year’s Winter Fair. Touching on many aspects of the curriculum, a visit to the Winter Fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about agriculture in relation to business studies, cooking and nutrition, animal welfare, geography, mathematics and much more.