“Within the consultation, Welsh Government stated that this will take time to get right given the variation in the values of ‘natural capital’ benefits by type, location and time, which adds to the difficulty in defining a fair and proportionate approach. Subsequently, Welsh Government has confirmed it will work with the Ministerial Roundtable to ensure that payments go beyond costs incurred and income forgone, and include an element to reflect the social value or positive actions as a result of sustainable food production.