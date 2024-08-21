A survey about the safety measures that were in place around Builth Wells during this year's Royal Welsh Show has been launched.
Residents of Builth Wells and visitors to the show last month are being urged to take part and give their views.
The safety measures were implemented by the Builth Wells Events Safety Group, which was formed in 2017 and is led by Powys County Council.
The measures that were in place this year included:
• Safe walking route known as the Green Route
• Medical and wellbeing centre, known as the Help Point, operated by St John Ambulance Cymru from the Strand Hall
• ‘Pop up’ Help Point providing guidance and welfare support, operated by Powys County Council’s Youth Service from the Groe
• Welfare support provided by street pastors and youth workers at night
• Drug amnesty boxes placed on approaches to venues in and around Builth Wells
• A campaign encouraging visitors to drink and behave responsibly
Throughout the 2024 Royal Welsh Show week, a total of 129 patients were treated by St John Ambulance Cymru in the Help Point, with eight individuals transported to a secondary care facility for further support.
Alongside this, 159 engagements were recorded by the street pastors, as well as 705 individuals supported by the council’s Youth Service.
Over the week, the St John Ambulance Cymru team volunteered more than 2,000 hours of their time, with the street pastors volunteering over 350 hours.
Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: "The feedback from residents and visitors will be vital as the group reviews the measures and see if anything can be done differently for future shows.
“In addition, I would also like to thank and recognise the work of those on the ground during the week, but also our wider teams, who are often not seen.”
To take part in the survey visit www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/royal-welsh-show-week-safety-measures-2024 which will close on Friday, September 13 2024.
Builth Wells residents who are unable to complete the survey at home, can visit the town's library at Antur Gwy where library staff will help them with the online survey.