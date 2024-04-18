Brecon, Crickhowell and Hay on Wye Police have released a statement advising dog walkers to not enter any fields containing livestock as livestock worrying remains a serious cause for concern for many farmers in the area at this time of the year with fields full of spring lambs.
Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team are currently dealing with an incident of livestock worrying that has resulted in three ewe lambs being killed and a dog being shot in the North Powys area.
In a statement by Brecon, Crickhowell and Hay on Wye Police, a spokesperson said: “Livestock worrying occurs when dogs attack or chase livestock on agricultural land. A dog (other than a working dog) can also be regarded as worrying livestock simply being “at large” in a field or enclosure in which there is livestock, by not being on a lead or otherwise kept under close control.
“We advise not to enter any fields containing livestock if you are with a dog. If using footpaths, it is good practice wherever you are to keep your dog on a lead around livestock.Let your dog off the lead if you feel threatened by livestock or horses. Do not risk getting hurt protecting your dog. Releasing your dog will make it easier for you both to reach safety.”
If there is an attack, police have said that it is important for people to accept responsibility and report it to the local farmer and police, so that the injured animals are not left suffering in pain.
Between 1 March and 31 July, you must have your dog on a lead on Open Access land, even if there is no livestock on the land. These are legal requirements.
It is currently an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock, with a maximum fine of £1000 issued to those found guilty.