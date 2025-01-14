The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has responded to a reported case of Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) in Germany.
The disease was discovered in a water buffalo on a farm in Märkisch-Oderland, Brandenburg in the east of the country on January 10 and is the first case of foot and mouth disease in Germany for almost 40 years.
Foot and Mouth disease does not pose a risk to human health or food safety.
In response to the case, the UK Government has announced it is banning the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany as it steps up measures to prevent the spread of Foot and Mouth disease. It was also confirmed import health certificates will no longer be issued for animals susceptible to foot and mouth disease including for all live animals and fresh meat.
Commenting on the situation, Farmers’ Union of Wales President, Ian Rickman, said: "The recent case of Foot and Mouth disease in Germany will be a source of concern for livestock farmers across Europe.
“The news will inevitably rekindle memories of the far-reaching impact the disease had on the agriculture sector and the countryside as a whole over two decades ago in 2001, and acts as a timely reminder of the importance of thorough checks at our borders so that this disease is not imported into the UK.
“We welcome the steps that have been initially pursued by German authorities, together with the decision by UK Government to ban the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany. We will keep a close eye as the situation develops, and encourage livestock keepers to remain vigilant.”
The outbreak of FMD in 2001 caused a crisis in British agriculture and saw over 2,000 cases and over 6 million cows and sheep slaughtered on farms across the UK.