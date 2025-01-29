NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chairman Rob Lewis said: “NFU Cymru is shocked that NRW has taken this decision with immediate effect and without consideration of the wider impacts. The practice of sheep dipping in Wales is integral to maintain the high flock health status of the Welsh flock. The decision has implications for animal health and welfare, the ongoing management of key habitats and disadvantages young farmers/new entrants to the sheep sector. We have written to NRW today and called for the decision to be reversed.”