Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced it will stop issuing new permits allowing farmers to dispose of waste sheep dip on land, citing environmental concerns - prompting NFU Cymru to call for an immediate reversal of the decision
NRW said the move aims to protect Welsh rivers from increasing levels of diazinon, a chemical in sheep dip that is highly toxic to most aquatic life. Instead, farmers will need to have waste dip removed by a registered carrier and disposed of at a suitable facility.
While farms with existing permits can continue land disposal for now, NRW intends to phase out the practice entirely to align with how other liquid wastes are handled. The agency has also waived the £363 charge for farmers surrendering unused permits.
“Negative effect accumulating in our rivers”
Nadia De Longhi, Head of Regulation and Permitting at NRW, said the decision balances farming needs with environmental protection.
“Disposing of sheep dip to land has been done for more than 30 years, but we’ve noticed a negative effect accumulating in our rivers that is causing us to fail to meet the standards required to protect the water environment,” she said.
“This is why we’ve decided to phase out the practice as there are now better alternatives available.”
She added: “Those already permitted to dispose of sheep dip to land can continue to do so for now, but we’ll be working with farmers to eventually phase the practice out and move to a process that isn’t as harsh on our environment.”
Farmers can still dip their sheep if they arrange for waste collection or use a mobile contractor.
NRW is encouraging farmers dealing with scab infestations to use the Welsh Government-funded Gwaredu Scab programme.
“This decision must be overturned”
NFU Cymru has strongly condemned the move, warning of serious implications for animal health, habitat management, and young farmers entering the industry.
The union is demanding NRW reverse the decision.
NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chairman Rob Lewis said: “NFU Cymru is shocked that NRW has taken this decision with immediate effect and without consideration of the wider impacts. The practice of sheep dipping in Wales is integral to maintain the high flock health status of the Welsh flock. The decision has implications for animal health and welfare, the ongoing management of key habitats and disadvantages young farmers/new entrants to the sheep sector. We have written to NRW today and called for the decision to be reversed.”
NFU Cymru also took issue with NRW’s long-term plan to phase out all land disposal of spent dip.
“We were also astonished to read in NRW’s statement that it is its intention to phase out any applications to land in the long term, with no evidence to support such a course of action,” said Mr Lewis.
“NFU Cymru believes that there is no scientific case to prevent disposal on land as it is clear that regulated spent sheep disposal on NRW approved sites on-farm, presents no risk to the environment. New applications for permits are still available elsewhere in the UK.”
"Totally premature"
NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chairman Hedd Pugh criticised NRW for making the decision without consulting farmers and before a workable alternative disposal scheme is in place.
“We are extremely disappointed that NRW has taken this decision in the complete absence of proper consultation with the industry and in the knowledge that, despite considerable efforts, we are nowhere near getting a workable spent dip disposal scheme operational in Wales,” he said.
Mr Pugh also raised concerns about the cost and practicality of incineration of spent dip.
“There are issues around actual collection and storage but more importantly, the end point and the uneconomic cost of incineration of spent dip. So, for NRW to make this decision now to withdraw is not only wrong, but totally premature as the alternative disposal is not fully in place,” he said.
A barrier to sheep scab control?
NFU Cymru further warned that restricting sheep dip disposal could undermine efforts to combat sheep scab, a contagious disease that affects flocks across Wales.
“Given that sheep dipping is a key tool in the armoury against sheep scab, there can be no doubt that NRW’s announcement will hinder efforts to eradicate sheep scab – something which has been identified by the Wales Animal Health and Welfare Framework Group as a long-standing priority,” said Mr Lewis.
“NFU Cymru is clear that this decision must be overturned. There must be proper consultation with the industry before moving forward.”