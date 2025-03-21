Once again this year, there was a dedicated 45-minute Welsh language lesson which was hosted by farmer and sheepdog trainer, Erin McNaught, who visited mixed farmer, Llyr Jones, to learn about all the sustainable innovations he has on his farm. Erin also spoke with Dylan from Innovis to discuss their Breed 4 Ch4nge programme and finally joined Elwen Roberts, Hybu Cig Cymru’s Consumer Executive, in her kitchen to make a zero-waste dish from local and seasonal ingredients. The lesson finished with a live and interactive question and answer session, where pupils were able to quiz Erin and Llyr from their school classrooms.