NFU Cymru, alongside the NFU, NFU Scotland and Ulster Farmers’ Union, has organised a Big Banner Day as part of its ongoing campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax.
The national display of solidarity on 19 December, will see roadside and gate banners displayed across Wales and the UK to amplify the message that the UK Government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax threaten the future of family farms.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Our Stop The Family Farm Tax banners, found all across the UK, will be a powerful visual reminder that we continue to fight for a reversal to the unjust tax on our family farms.
“Welsh farmers are the backbone of our rural communities and have kept our culture and language thriving for generations. We are also immensely proud to be the cornerstone of a Welsh food and farming sector worth £9.3 billion to Wales and part of a food and drink industry that employs 228,500 people - 17% of Wales’s workforce.
“UK Government’s damaging proposals will devastate farming families and as a result, put our food security in jeopardy.
“Our message to UK Government is simple; pause the proposals, consult with industry and undertake a comprehensive impact assessment that considers the long-term impact of these changes on farming families and food production.
“We will continue to lobby UK Government on this issue and we ask that farmers, rural communities and members of the public lobby their local politicians to emphasise the seismic impact these proposals will have on the very fabric of Wales.”
Speaking about the tax Conservative Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, James Evans MS, said:"Labour's family farm tax will put family farms out of business, threaten our food security, and lead to food prices rising... it is clear that Labour cannot grasp the simple truth: no farmers, no food."