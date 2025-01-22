Speaking after the meeting, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “We are grateful to the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales for joining our meeting today and hearing the heartfelt concerns of our members. During the session the Minister heard a long list of practical concerns and worrying ramifications that these businesses have had imposed on them as a result of the October budget proposals. Unless the UK Government is prepared to rethink, our members will be put in the invidious position of having to choose between selling assets, reducing productive capacity or finishing farming altogether.