Is your local primary school signed up to our brand-new farming live lessons?
NFU Cymru has once again joined forces with NFU Education to bring the farmyard to primary schools in Wales, through interactive, curriculum-aligned, live lessons that are FREE to join.
The series of lessons, titled ‘Science Farm LIVE’, are aimed at Key Stage 2/Progression Step 3 pupils, and will take place during British Science Week between March 12-13, 2025.
Our English language lessons will take place on Wednesday, March 12 at 11am and 2pm. The Welsh language lesson will be on Thursday, March 13 at 11am-11.45am.
In keeping with the week’s theme, ‘Change and Adapt’, pupils joining our Welsh language lesson will meet farmer Llŷr, a sustainable farming champion, who will show us all the sustainable innovation he uses on his farm. After that, we’ll be meeting a scientist who will be teaching us about animal adaption and selective breeding. Our final stop will be in Chef Elwen’s kitchen, HCC’s Consumer Executive and regular Farming Wales columnist, who will whip up a zero-waste dish, made from seasonal Welsh produce. We’ll also be setting lots of extra challenges to complete before, during and after the sessions to further enhance pupils’ Science Week.
Agriculture’s role in protecting and enhancing our environment, landscape, economy, communities and language is unrivalled, and through our lessons, we want to highlight all of this great work.
Many children across Wales will never have visited a farm before, so through our live lessons, we hope to give children an insight into the great work that takes place on farms across Wales, and also introduce them to an inspiring line up of careers across the industry.
Last year, around 20,000 students joined our Great Welsh Ice Cream Adventure, and the union is hoping to reach even more this year. NFU Cymru urges its readers to encourage their local primary schools to register their pupils for the live lessons. Teachers can head to www.nfueducationlive.com for full details and to sign up.