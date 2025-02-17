In keeping with the week’s theme, ‘Change and Adapt’, pupils joining our Welsh language lesson will meet farmer Llŷr, a sustainable farming champion, who will show us all the sustainable innovation he uses on his farm. After that, we’ll be meeting a scientist who will be teaching us about animal adaption and selective breeding. Our final stop will be in Chef Elwen’s kitchen, HCC’s Consumer Executive and regular Farming Wales columnist, who will whip up a zero-waste dish, made from seasonal Welsh produce. We’ll also be setting lots of extra challenges to complete before, during and after the sessions to further enhance pupils’ Science Week.