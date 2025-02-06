We need to continue to break down the stigma attached to poor mental health in the farming sector. It can often be difficult share your own personal experiences or begin a conversation with a family member, friend or colleague on an issue like mental health. This is why a week like this is so important to highlight the initiatives that are driving better mental wellbeing; to inspire us all to take positive steps to prioritise our mental health; to ensure we are all aware that help is available ; and finally to share evidence, experiences and real stories to illustrate the steps taken by those in the industry and by many individuals to improve mental wellbeing in farming.