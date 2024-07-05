In what was a bleak night for the Conservatives in Wales, with the party losing all their seats, Labour emerged with 27, Plaid Cymru with four and the Liberal Democrats with one. Reform did not make any inroads in terms of picking up any Welsh seats, although they had some strong second place finishes. However, if we consider that the Senedd election in May 2026 will be contested on a purely proportional basis, we can see how this opens up opportunities for parties who struggle to pick up seats under a first past the post arrangement.