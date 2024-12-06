With Christmas just around the corner, the NFU has launched a new campaign to get as many people as possible serving a locally produced Christmas dinner this festive season.
Welsh farmers are proud to produce so many elements of the traditional Christmas meal, not least the favourite centrepiece at households across the country - the roast turkey.
While turkey is enjoyed by people the year-round, it is of course at Christmas when the humble turkey steps into the limelight. It’s estimated that UK consumers purchase around 10 million turkeys each Christmas.
In a bid to encourage as many people as possible to buy a local turkey this year, the NFU has launched its annual Turkey Finder to help consumers find a local bird for dinner this Christmas. The NFU Turkey Finder makes it easy for customers to find their local producers and buy the perfect bird for their family. Located at nfuonline.com, the Turkey Finder asks users to simply enter their postcode to find out where they can locate their nearest participating turkey farmer. By sourcing a turkey from your local producer, you’ll be getting a high-quality bird which has been raised to world-leading standards, at the same time as cutting your own food miles and supporting the rural economy.
The initiative was launched last Friday 6th December on the eight annual Buy My Turkey Day, a campaign highlighting the benefits of buying Welsh or British through supporting local businesses and enjoying great value for money.
If you’re buying your turkey from a butcher, we’re encouraging customers to ask their butcher whether the bird is Welsh or British and which farm it was sourced from. Meanwhile, we’re asking supermarket shoppers to look out for the Red Tractor logo and the Welsh flag or Union Jack to ensure they’re serving a great-tasting, local bird to everyone gathered around the table this Christmas.
With many families feeling the pinch this year, don’t forget that choosing a whole turkey is a fantastic way to get the most for your money. Beyond being a fabulous Christmas centrepiece, turkey meat is incredibly versatile – perfect for healthy and delicious meals you can try with any leftovers well beyond the big day.
Choosing Welsh or British doesn’t have to be exclusive to just your turkey, either. Welsh and British farmers are responsible for growing and rearing a large portion of the ingredients that make up the traditional Christmas dinner. Whether it’s turkey alternatives such as lamb, beef, goose or pork, your carrots, cabbage and potatoes, or even the humble Brussel sprout, there are a plethora of options for you to enjoy a locally-produced Christmas meal.
Visit the NFU Turkey Finder at nfuonline.com.