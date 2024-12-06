In a bid to encourage as many people as possible to buy a local turkey this year, the NFU has launched its annual Turkey Finder to help consumers find a local bird for dinner this Christmas. The NFU Turkey Finder makes it easy for customers to find their local producers and buy the perfect bird for their family. Located at nfuonline.com, the Turkey Finder asks users to simply enter their postcode to find out where they can locate their nearest participating turkey farmer. By sourcing a turkey from your local producer, you’ll be getting a high-quality bird which has been raised to world-leading standards, at the same time as cutting your own food miles and supporting the rural economy.