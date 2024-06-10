Closer to home, Welsh Government has started planning for a potential BTV-3 incursion this summer. Whilst any outbreak is likely to be centred in either the South or East of England – depending which way the wind blows the midges in from – the impacts could be felt further afield and there will be implications for farmers across the UK, including for examples rules around the movement of animals from and around surrounding any outbreaks. NFU Cymru is actively engaged with Welsh Government and is working with colleagues in England to ensure lessons are learnt from how the BTV-3 cases to date have been dealt with. We are also working with organisations from across the agriculture and veterinary sectors as part of the Ruminant Health and Welfare Group to ensure coordinated and consistent messaging, including on best practise, is being shared around control of BTV-3.