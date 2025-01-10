Prevention is certainly better than the cure when it comes to disease control and I implore all farmers to adhere the key principles of keep it out, find it fast, stop it spreading and eradicate it. I would also ask members of the public who keep smaller flocks of birds such as chickens, geese and ducks to also follow Welsh Government’s biosecurity advice. All bird keepers – whether they be larger commercial businesses or those with small ‘backyard’ flocks - have an important part to play in reducing the risk of AI.