Many of you will have seem our #StoptheFamilyFarmTax banners appearing on roadsides across Wales to amplify our message that these proposals threaten the future of family farms. They are a powerful visual reminder that we will continue to fight for a reversal of the tax. Welsh farmers are the backbone of our rural communities and have kept our culture and language thriving for generations. We are also immensely proud to be the cornerstone of a Welsh food and farming sector worth £9.3 million to Wales and part of a food and drink industry that employs 228,500 people – 17% of Wales’ workforce.