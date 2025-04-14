In Wales, we have some fantastic products with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status. Firstly, we have PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef. This status recognises the origin and unique qualities of Welsh products, and the meat is sourced from lambs or cattle born and reared in Wales. The status also provides consumers with assurance of traceability and quality of the products. In more recent years, we now have PGI Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes and PGI Welsh Leeks. We also have some fantastic Welsh cheeses produced across the country.