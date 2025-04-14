As we look towards Easter, with many of us gathering with friends and family to share a meal to celebrate, I do hope you will all think about the produce you are buying when doing your food shop.
By supporting Welsh farmers this Easter not only will you be supporting your local communities, but you will also be keeping food miles low with a minimum impact on the environment, all while eating and drinking healthy, nutritious Welsh produce. Food imported from other countries can often come with higher carbon footprints and negative overall environmental impact, or even practices that are banned or strictly controlled here in the UK.
Wales is one of the most sustainable places on earth to produce red meat. Our livestock eat predominately grass and these pastures absorb and store thousands of tonnes of carbon while maintaining our iconic landscapes that support a wealth of biodiversity.
Farmers here in Wales are not complacent about the risks of climate change and the need to do more. We have an ambition to produce the most climate friendly food in the world and want to ensure consumers can continue to enjoy a sustainable, healthy and balanced diet of nutritious food produced here in Wales.
In Wales, we have some fantastic products with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status. Firstly, we have PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef. This status recognises the origin and unique qualities of Welsh products, and the meat is sourced from lambs or cattle born and reared in Wales. The status also provides consumers with assurance of traceability and quality of the products. In more recent years, we now have PGI Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes and PGI Welsh Leeks. We also have some fantastic Welsh cheeses produced across the country.
Red meat is naturally rich in high quality protein, low in salt and provides a range of naturally occurring vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health, including iron, zinc and vitamin B12. Protein supports bone maintenance and helps muscle growth. Lean beef is a fantastic source of iron, which in turn can reduce tiredness and fatigue.
Milk is also a fantastic source of nutrients including protein, calcium and vitamins B2 and B12, and at least three servings of milk, yogurt or cheese are recommended each day. This is even more important for youngsters with a 189ml carton of semi-skimmed milk providing 42% of a seven to 10-year-olds recommended daily calcium intake and 24% of their recommended protein intake.
We also produce many other great products in Wales with our egg producers keeping the nation stocked with a great source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals.
So, as you stock up ready for your Easter lunch think about where your food comes from, check the labels and buy local produce; not only will you be buying delicious food but also supporting Welsh farmers.