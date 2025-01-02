Dawn-to-dusk security lights are a good idea along with CCTV and decent locks on outbuildings and fuel stores. Make sure field gates have capping hinges so they cannot be easily removed and lock cattle grids out of position when they are not being used. Thieves target electric fences as they can be sold easily as second hand or for scrap, so disguise them with branches, mark it in several places to make it less attractive and secure the energiser to a fixed point. Some police recommend securing boundary fences so that there is only one single, gated access onto the farm, and they recommend locking posts to obstruct large entrances to yards.