Once again, an impressive line-up of industry leaders will bring political, supply chain, consumer and agricultural insights to the annual NFU Cymru Conference on Thursday, November 7.
This year’s event, titled ‘Securing the Future of Welsh Food’, will once again return to the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells on Thursday, November 7 from 10am, where members will hear from a wide range of speakers.
I will have the honour of opening the conference as well as announcing the winner of this year’s NFU Cymru / Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award. Members will then receive a Political Address from Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS.
Following Deputy First Minister Irranca-Davies, we will hear from Professor Tim Lang, Emeritus Professor of Food Policy, Centre for Food Policy, City University of London titled ‘Securing sustainable and resilient food systems’, before we move on to hear about ‘The food session: Opportunities for Welsh producers’ from Katie Palmer, Programme Manager, Food Sense Wales; Professor Susan Jebb, Chair, Food Standards Agency and Shelagh Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, First Milk.
After lunch, we will hear from Dr Matthew Wall, Associate Professor, Politics, Philosophy and International Relations, Swansea University, titled The Political landscape: Implications for food and farming.
For our final session we will hear from John Murray, Director of Meat, Food & Beverages (sectors), Bord Bia - The Irish Food Board titled ‘Securing and developing markets: The Irish experience’.
The NFU Cymru conference has grown to be one of the most well-respected events of its kind here in Wales, attracting top speakers, and I am sure will agree that this year is no different.
Members must register in advance to ensure their place and can do so by calling the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200 or visiting the NFU Cymru website. On the day of the event, please register with the NFU Cymru team as you arrive with registration opening from 9.15am, along with light refreshments. I look forward to welcoming you all for what will no doubt be a fantastic day.