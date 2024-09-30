None of us like to think about what would happen if a friend of family member suffered a fatal accident at work and didn’t come home. Accidents at work happen on a daily basis and unfortunately the farming industry continues to have one of the highest fatal injury rates across all industries.
Since 1st April this year there have been eight fatalities in agriculture owing to use of farm transport and machinery, with five of these due to ATV use, including two children. In each of these instances where fatality occurred, overturning of the ATV was a factor. We cannot predict when incidents will occur, but we can put safety first when it comes to using quad bikes and ATVs to ensure everyone comes home safely.
The safety around ATV use is governed by the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998. The regulation states that operators should have training in the use of the work equipment or machinery and awareness of the risks associated with the use. It also states that appropriate PPE or preventative measures should be taken to prevent and manage reasonable hazards involved with the use of the work equipment or machine.
Training on the safe use of these vehicles will provide vital information on their use, especially in circumstances where risk is more likely, such as moving at speed, on slopes and over rough ground. There are a number of companies who provide training and support. LANTRA offers a wide variety of in person training opportunities and ATVEA offers online training. Local land and agricultural colleges often provide courses, and you can also speak to a dealer to see what options are available to you.
When using a quad bike or ATV, you should always make sure you are wearing a helmet, no matter how short your journey may be. This is mandatory under health and safety law. Wearing appropriate head protection when operating these essential machines means you are protecting the most vulnerable part of your body should an accident occur, which could in turn save your life. NFU Cymru members can make use of a 25% discount on helmets from Spada. Visit the NFU Cymru website to find out more.
I must also mention the use of ATVs by children. The Prevention of Accidents to Children in Agricultural Regulations 1998 also apply to ATV use. These regulations stipulate that it is illegal for a child under the age of 13 to travel or operate a tractor or self-propelled agricultural machine, which includes ATVs. When a child turns 13 parts of this regulation lift. The child is permitted, with appropriate training to operate a low powered ATV that is of a size suitable for a child. Some ATVs have additional stipulations of age restrictions, such as a minimum operating age of 16 cited in the operator’s manual and often clearly visible on the ATV. Insurance providers may also put additional age restrictions on agricultural vehicle and machine use.
Remember to think before you get on the ATV. #Take5toStayAlive and come home safe!