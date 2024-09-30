I must also mention the use of ATVs by children. The Prevention of Accidents to Children in Agricultural Regulations 1998 also apply to ATV use. These regulations stipulate that it is illegal for a child under the age of 13 to travel or operate a tractor or self-propelled agricultural machine, which includes ATVs. When a child turns 13 parts of this regulation lift. The child is permitted, with appropriate training to operate a low powered ATV that is of a size suitable for a child. Some ATVs have additional stipulations of age restrictions, such as a minimum operating age of 16 cited in the operator’s manual and often clearly visible on the ATV. Insurance providers may also put additional age restrictions on agricultural vehicle and machine use.