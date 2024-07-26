As well as seminars, we engaged with a huge number of politicians, stakeholders, retailer representatives and policy decision makers. It was great to meet with our core membership in person and this is the part that I really enjoyed, speaking to our grassroots members are who inform our policy decisions and strategy when lobbying the government in Cardiff and Westminster. This is a vital part of our work at NFU Cymru and it was great to be able to meet with friends, old and new, and of course discuss the weather!