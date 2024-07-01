Two weeks ago, I was fortunate to spend the day in the centre of Cardiff offering delicious Welsh food samples to passing shoppers. The hundreds of people we spoke to were unanimous in their support for Welsh food and the people who produce it. It is crucial that government recognises the unwavering public support for Welsh food production and ensures that these views are taken into account in the creation of future policy. These policies must support the Welsh food and drink industry – and the farmers who underpin it.