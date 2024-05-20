The publishing of the UK Food Security Index is an important step in measuring food production levels. While I am pleased we now have this metric in place, I’m acutely aware that we must also be looking at the road ahead and not merely at what’s behind us in the rear view mirror. Against the backdrop of the challenges presented by climate change, pressures on the availability of food producing land and a growing UK population, we must also consider how we can work in harmony with the environment and improve efficiencies to ensure we can sustainably grow our food producing capacity to meet demand. When you consider the increasing number of mouths we need to feed here in the UK, a strategy that seeks solely to maintain food production levels is not enough. Food security is vital to our national security and we need to work strategically to ensure that our land is managed effectively to meet the nation’s needs. The extreme weather experienced in many parts of the world, alongside the volatile geo-political climate, are proof enough that we simply cannot afford to be complacent and rely on food imports from other countries.