Whatever the weather, the FUW team has seen a busy week, with farm visits, briefings and county meetings in the offing. Delegates visited the US embassy in London last week to discuss a number of issues facing our farmers. It was great to secure a meeting with influential individuals at the US Embassy to discuss Welsh agriculture. Wool and leather was one topic of conversation and seeing if we could share ideas of better ways to promote Welsh wool and developing markets similar to those for leather in America. Naturally Welsh lamb markets were also high on the agenda and any potential inroads into the US were discussed. Renewable energy was another agenda item, and of course, any new trade opportunities for Welsh agriculture following the US elections. It was interesting to learn about The US Agricultural Extension Scheme which brings together farmers, researchers and governments to work as one. Could we implement a similar scheme in the UK for agricultural innovation?