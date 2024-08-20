Our FUW teams pulled out all the stops to welcome members, friends and supporters to our stands during the week. The shows saw us engaging with numerous elected representatives, including the new First Minister, Eluned Morgan, who attended her first meeting in her new role with us at the Pembrokeshire Showground. She and her cabinet team have vowed to listen to the public and stakeholders over the summer months with the aim of putting together a set of priorities for the people of Wales during the autumn. As you know, at the FUW we take every opportunity to engage with the Welsh Government to ensure that we relay the concerns of the agricultural community to those who have the power to make a difference to our lives. Let’s see whether they have listened to us come the autumn.