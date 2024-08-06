By the time you read this, there will be a few days left for you to enjoy Wales’ premier national cultural event, the annual Eisteddfod being held this year at Parc Ynys Angharad in Pontypridd. A roaming event that travels the length and breadth of Wales on an annual basis every first week in August, the Eisteddfod is an opportunity for Welsh speakers, learners and Welsh language supporters to gather and enjoy a uniquely Welsh festival. If you’ve not been, jump on a bike, bus or train and visit. This year’s event is a greener event than usual, with people encouraged to use public transport to travel into the maes due to the logistics of being situated in the centre of a densely populated town.