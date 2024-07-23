FUW research into Wales’ food security shows that the UK’s reliance on food from other countries has nearly doubled since the mid 1980s.
40 per cent of UK food is now imported compared with around 22 per cent in the mid 1980s. Worryingly, around 20 per cent comes directly from ‘climate impact hotspots’.
That is the backdrop to the Farmers Union of Wales’ seminar at the Royal Welsh Showground at 11am on Tuesday 23 July. The FUW is asking a panel of policy experts, who also farm themselves, to debate what Welsh farmers' role is in a Food Secure Wales.
Should we be focusing on feeding our local communities? Do we have a global responsibility to food security in light of climactic and political pressures worldwide? Or should we be positioned as the high quality and environmentally sustainable option for consumers?
Joining panel chair, Dai Miles, Deputy President of the FUW, will be Land Workers Alliance, Holly Tomlinson; Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales Head of Sustainability and Future Policy, Rachael Madeley-Davies and previous senior livestock buyer for Dunbia, HCC board member and current FUW Farmer Director, Wyn Williams.
FUW Deputy President, Dai Miles said: “This panel discussion gives us the opportunity to highlight issues like the UK’s reliance on imports of ‘indigenous food’ that we can produce ourselves such as beef, lamb and dairy. It has increased five fold in recent years, from 5 per cent to 25 per cent. In terms of food miles, this is ironically and evidently, foolish.
Furthermore, the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit report that “UK trade statistics show that 16% of our food imports, worth £7.9 billion, came directly from nations with low climate readiness last year, i.e. those that are not only exposed to climate impacts, but also lack capacity and preparedness to adapt and respond.”
FUW Deputy President continued: “We already know that the former Westminster government sold us short when we left the EU. We need a far more robust approach to trading blocs and future trade deals with other countries if we are to protect Welsh food production in rural Wales, the economy and UK food security. These trade deals also threaten our ability to reach key climate and biodiversity targets by undercutting Welsh producers.
“Food imports and exports must be subject to the same customs and adhere to similar standards if we are to provide a level playing field for both UK and EU producers. Otherwise, we risk offshoring our environmental footprint as well as threatening our own self-sufficiency.
“FUW research shows that food waste continues to be a growing problem for society. If it were a country, food waste would be the third highest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world. With 309 million people facing chronic hunger in 72 countries, food production and security has to be at the top of world leaders’ agenda,” Dai Miles concluded.