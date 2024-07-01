A smoke filled room gives youngsters a real life scenario on what should be done in the event of a fire; role play is a key element when older children are asked to act as shopkeeper and customer wanting to buy vapes at the shop and in the garage what exactly should young children be wary of if they see a skull sign on liquids? The centre is a relevant, vibrant location that informs, guides and empowers children and young people to make good and safe choices in their day to day lives as they mature.