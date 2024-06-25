The media plays an important part in sharing some of the issues affecting agriculture. We’ve been fortunate this week to engage some of our farming ambassadors to brush up on their PR skills. Standing in front of the camera and promoting the great work farmers do in producing quality Welsh lamb, beef and dairy products can be a difficult task. Training and upskilling our team to showcase Welsh farming at its very best and sharing our stories with the public is highly important. In this digital era, the media continues to be imperative in supporting us in reaching consumers, stakeholders and partners.