Last week we met again with the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies down in Cardiff. On the agenda was the Sustainable Farming Scheme, the Water Resources Wales Regulations and the next steps for bovine TB eradication. These meetings are an opportunity for us to speak directly with the Cabinet Secretary and his team to share our members’ views and push for change and development of policy within the industry.
Communication in this industry is key, and the regular meetings at the Senedd gives us the ear of the Cabinet Secretary and his team to relay grassroot issues affecting farmers on a day to day basis. Working together and sounding the drum on behalf of our members is of paramount importance to the workings of the Union.
This week, communication was also high on the agenda as we finalise our plans for the Royal Welsh Show. Organising our FUW itinerary is high on the agenda as we firm up arrangements and organise our themes, discussions and seminars for our annual shop window event. With the current weather in our favour, let’s hope the silage, bales and crops will be gathered well in advance of the 22 of July!
The media plays an important part in sharing some of the issues affecting agriculture. We’ve been fortunate this week to engage some of our farming ambassadors to brush up on their PR skills. Standing in front of the camera and promoting the great work farmers do in producing quality Welsh lamb, beef and dairy products can be a difficult task. Training and upskilling our team to showcase Welsh farming at its very best and sharing our stories with the public is highly important. In this digital era, the media continues to be imperative in supporting us in reaching consumers, stakeholders and partners.
Speaking to the public is a tool used by our politicians too. Our hustings events continue this week, as we visit Aberaeron, Welshpool, Ruthin, Llangefni, Builth Wells, Raglan, Gowerton and Fishguard. A huge thank you to the teams who have worked hard in organising these events across the country, giving the General Election candidates the opportunity to share their policy ideas for agriculture and rural life.
By working with the YFC and NFU Cymru, we will have travelled the length and breadth of Wales by the time the 4 of July arrives. This is the opportunity for each and everyone of us to choose wisely, place our cross and endeavour to make a difference to our industry and farm businesses. Contact your local FUW office if you’re interested in attending the hustings organised this week.