The FUW County Branch in Montgomeryshire were the sponsors of one of the main events of the week, the Crowning ceremony, when the crown is awarded for the best portfolio of work from a young writer. It is a prestigious competition with a formal ceremony to announce the winner from the stage, and as the spotlight moves around the darkened audience, the winner stands up to be greeted and their name disclosed to the crowd. They will have had to keep the win a secret for a few weeks, not an easy task!