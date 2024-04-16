Many of us are currently at the height of the lambing period, one of the busiest periods in the sheep farmers calendar. Already fatigued, juggling responsibilities and working long shifts through the night, the harsh, wet weather and sodden ground is making life even more difficult this spring. Ensuring that the health of the ewes and that the lambs flourish with so much of the ground saturated is proving challenging, and that’s without the looming shadows of diseases such as Schmallenberg, a virus spread by infected midges that has seen evidence of a surge in infections during recent months.