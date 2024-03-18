Our in-depth consultation response has been submitted, and we’ve summarised those into 10 key priorities. From requesting meaningful support and income to farmers who actively farm and produce sustainable food to agreement on the revised overarching objectives of the SFS. We’ve argued strongly this should be revised in conjunction with both farming unions. This would ensure the objectives of the SFS align with the Welsh Way Forward principles that underpin the 2021-2027 EU CAP framework that governs our main competitors. By doing so, we would minimise any adverse economic impacts felt by businesses, sectors and regions. This may even require changes to the Agriculture (Wales) Act 2023 but that would be a small price to pay for getting these policies right. Yes, the stakes are high, but we have to get this right and we left no stone unturned within our 20,000 word submission to the Welsh Government..