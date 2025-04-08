Dr Susannah Bolton, as part of this review, also further consulted on the alternative measures as recommended by the Senedd Economy Trade and Rural Affairs Committee’s review in 2022. The FUW also produced a submission on alternative measures and is frustrated by the considerable delay in assessing and consulting on these. Whilst the review recommends the adoption of several alternative measures, it is imperative that the Welsh Government now acts upon these recommendations with urgency by working in collaboration with the farming industry.