Laura Anne Jones, Senedd Member for South Wales East, visited Raglan Livestock Market this week to meet with farmers deeply concerned about the impact of tax changes announced in the UK Budget. The changes, which may end exemptions for inheritance tax on working farms, risk dismantling family farms, undermining the rural economy, and paving the way for large corporations to dominate Welsh agriculture.
During her visit, Laura met with farmers who had attended the recent protest in London. Many voiced fears that the tax changes could result in farms being sold off to pay inheritance tax bills running into hundreds of thousands of pounds. She highlighted one farmer's story:
"I spoke with a farmer who started from nothing, renting a small plot after the war and eventually building a farm with his family here in Monmouthshire. He worked tirelessly for over 50 years to create something that could be handed down to his children, but now those plans are being destroyed. This is not just about one family; this is a threat to family farms across Wales."
Laura has been a vocal advocate for farmers and spoke in the Senedd this week, urging the Welsh Government to issue a statement on the impact of the Budget on Welsh agriculture. She warned: "If Wales loses its family farms, it is not just farmers who will suffer—our rural communities, local economies, and food security will all be at risk. Rural MPs of all parties must stand together to oppose these changes and protect our farming heritage."
In a gesture of solidarity with the farming community, Laura and other Welsh Conservative Senedd Members wore Wellington boots to the Senedd . This symbolic act was requested by farmers to emphasise their concerns and highlight the urgency of the issue.
Laura also called on Monmouthshire’s MP to stand up for farmers: “The local MP must remember that she represents a rural constituency and that they need a supportive voice and someone to fight for them now, more than ever!”
Laura Anne Jones pledged to continue working alongside farmers to protect family farms, urging the UK Government to reconsider the proposed changes before it’s too late.
Speaking after farmers had headed to Westminster to protest Labour’s death tax, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said:“Farming is only viable if future generations enter the industry but Labour’s death tax will decimate farming.
“Along with the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme, this new family farm death tax means we now have two Labour Governments on each end of the M4 working in tandem to destroy farming in Wales.
“Labour doesn’t seem to grasp the simple truth: no farmers, no food."