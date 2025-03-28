Actor Martin Clunes will judge this year’s Supreme Horse Championship at the Royal Welsh Show, it has been announced.
Best known for his portrayal of Dr Martin Ellingham in the much-loved television series Doc Martin, and more recently, Out There, which was filmed across rural mid-Wales, Clunes is also a passionate advocate for the equestrian community.
Since becoming President of the British Horse Society (BHS) in 2011, he has been a dedicated champion of horse welfare, rider safety, and equestrian access. His lifelong love of horses is well documented, and he has actively supported numerous equestrian events and charities across the United Kingdom.
The Supreme Horse Championship represents the pinnacle of equestrian achievement at the Royal Welsh Show, bringing together the finest horses and ponies from across the country to vie for the coveted title.
Speaking ahead of his role, Martin Clunes said: “It is a great honour to be invited to judge the Supreme Horse Championship at the Royal Welsh Show.
“The show is a highlight of the agricultural and equestrian calendar, and I am very much looking forward to seeing the exceptional standard of horses on display.”
The Royal Welsh Show, held annually at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, is one of Europe’s premier agricultural events, celebrating the best of Welsh livestock, rural life, and equestrian excellence.
This year’s show promises an exciting line-up of competitions, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.
The Supreme Horse Championship will take place on the final day of the show, Thursday, July 24, offering spectators the opportunity to witness some of the finest examples of equine breeding, presentation, and performance.
The 2025 Royal Welsh Show will take place from Monday July 21 to Thursday, July 24.
For more information, visit: https://rwas.wales/royal-welsh/