This weekend will see the Royal Welsh Showground bustling with activity as it welcomes visitors back to its favourite family event, the Smallholding and Countryside Festival.
Taking place this weekend weekend the festival is a celebration of rural life and country living with smallholding pursuits at its heart. The weekend-long event is a showcase of the real diversity of the Welsh countryside. Together with an array of display ring attractions, competitions, children's activities, shopping tradestands, live music, and delicious food and drink, the Festival promises to be a fantastic day out for all!
The Smallholding & Countryside Festival is an excellent way to get started in the showing world, and visitors can watch a variety of competitions taking place, including many rare and native breeds!
The Smallholders Centre will continue to be the main port of call for those wanting to learn more about the smallholder’s way of life.
An ideal place to stock up on the essentials from the agricultural and smallholding themed tradestands - whether you need a new bucket or perhaps a piece of machinery, you’ll be sure to find what you need at The Smallholders Centre.
A variety of activities will be held in the Country Life Area, including the Premier Open Dog Show (Crufts 2025 Qualifier), The Woodville Medieval Re-enactment Camp, BASC Gun Dogs Demonstrations, British Army Health and Fitness, forestry competitions, sporting, and countryside activities.
For those looking for family fun, get involved in the Builth Bulls biking activities and obstacle course. Children can give cycling a go, and helmets and bikes are provided.
Also featured in the Country Life Area, The Panic Family Circus returns to entertain with circus skills, workshops, and traditional puppet shows. For animal interactions, Will’s Petting Farm will be bringing along a variety of small farm animals including ponies, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs and alpacas. Come along to meet the friendly animals and have fun!
This year’s festival is packed full of things to do and see, including a busy line up in the display ring featuring Dangerous Steve's motorbike stunt show, Paws for Thought dog display team, the Hackney Horse & Pony display, Scurry Driving and Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs and much more!
Tickets for the festival are available on the RWAS website. Earlybird online tickets are £18 for adults, £5 for children, or why not make a saving and purchase a family ticket?