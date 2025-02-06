Looking ahead to the next six months, he said Welsh Government is currently working on an impact assessment and economic analysis of the SFS which will go back to the roundtable before the deputy first minister makes a final decision. He said all this will culminate in a final scheme design which will hopefully be released in the summer. He said government has always wanted to give farmers as much notice as possible to get to grips with the asks in the scheme and the deadline to join the scheme in 2026 will be the SAF deadline.